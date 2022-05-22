NFL insider suggests Detroit Lions ‘Stay loose, stay sexy’

Can you believe we are only about three and a half months away from watching our Detroit Lions take the field in their first game of the 2022 regular season?

Well, with the bulk of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft behind us, that is exactly where we currently stand and the projected Lions depth chart likely will not change drastically between now and Week 1.

But as you know, Lions GM Brad Holmes is constantly working to improve the roster, which means we could still see some moves made before training camp begins.

In a piece recently published by insider Marc Sessler of NFL.com, he suggests that the Detroit Lions’ biggest remaining offseason priority is to “Stay loose, stay sexy.”

Detroit Lions top priority: Stay loose, stay sexy

From NFL.com:

Cornerback could use help, unless Jeff Okudah decides to fulfill his draft pedigree. Safety, too. Depth issues exist behind what should be an excellent offensive line. The playful Lions have their share of needs, but I’ll point to something more ethereal: culture. Record aside, there’s no question Dan Campbell’s first season as head coach was enjoyable down the stretch and successful in partially rebranding a team eternally starring as a bowl of vanilla ice cream. With Hard Knocks on the horizon, a promising rookie class and better weapons around Jared Goff, the Lions are morphing into a buzzy pick for the NFL’s most lovable squad. Don’t do anything to mess it up.

In my mind, there is no question about it that Holmes and Lions head coach Dan Campbell has changed the culture in Allen Park and there is no question that the current players on the roster want to be part of this. The question is, is there enough talent from top to bottom to contend for a playoff spot in 2022?

I say, yes.

