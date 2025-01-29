NFL Insider Suggests Jaguars Could Poach Detroit Lions Defender

The Detroit Lions' 2024 season may have ended earlier than they hoped, but the offseason is already upon them, and difficult decisions loom. One key area of focus will be re-signing players slated to hit free agency, including cornerback Carlton Davis III. Davis, who was the Lions' top cornerback before am injury sidelined him late in the season, will be a coveted player when the new league year begins in March.

The Competition for Carlton Davis

While many expect the Lions to make a concerted effort to bring Davis back, he could draw interest from other teams looking to improve their secondary. According to NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Davis may not be a Lion when the Lions 2025 season begins. Fowler pointed out that some teams have Davis ranked as the No. 2 cornerback available in free agency, and with this status, Davis is likely to attract lucrative offers.

Jaguars Could Be a Potential Suitor

Fowler specifically mentioned the Jacksonville Jaguars as a team to watch in the race for Davis. While the Jaguars are not expected to be major players in the free-agent market, they have made it clear that they are focused on bolstering their secondary. If Jacksonville makes a move for Davis, it could put the Lions in a tough spot, especially if Davis is offered a contract that Detroit finds hard to match.

As Davis approaches the open market, the competition for his services will undoubtedly heat up, and the Lions will need to act quickly to retain one of their top defensive players. The coming weeks will be pivotal as Detroit works to keep their defense intact heading into the 2025 season.