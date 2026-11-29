Aaron Rodgers may have played his final snap in the NFL, and it might not be entirely by choice. Following his ugly departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers, two of the NFL’s most prominent insiders have delivered another discouraging update regarding the four-time MVP’s playing future.

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On Sunday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that no teams are currently pursuing Rodgers. The veteran quarterback, who turns 43 on Wednesday, officially became a free agent after clearing waivers on Thanksgiving.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) checks with head coach Mike McCarthy after calling a timeout in the fourth quarter of the Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 27, 2026, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Three NFL Teams Reportedly Not Interested in Aaron Rodgers

Perhaps the most telling part of Sunday’s report is that even teams dealing with quarterback issues apparently aren’t interested in bringing Rodgers aboard. According to the latest reporting from Schefter and Rapoport, three potential landing spots can seemingly be crossed off the list.

The Baltimore Ravens are sticking with Jacoby Brissett, the New England Patriots are moving forward with Tommy DeVito, and the Minnesota Vikings have opted to go with Kirk Cousins. Unless a playoff contender suffers an injury at quarterback, Rodgers may struggle to find another opportunity this season.

Sunday’s report reinforces what NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday, but there is another interesting wrinkle. According to Rapoport and Schefter, it’s also unclear whether Rodgers even wants to play again this season.

An Ugly Ending to an Incredible NFL Career?

Rodgers’ controversial departure from Pittsburgh has generated plenty of criticism, including from seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who questioned Rodgers’ decision to air his grievances publicly. Meanwhile, the Steelers responded to the drama by dominating the Denver Broncos 27-5 on Black Friday.

For Detroit Lions fans who spent years watching Rodgers torment their favorite team as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, it’s almost surreal to see his career potentially ending this way. Regardless of how anyone feels about Rodgers, his accomplishments on the football field are undeniable.

Rodgers had already indicated that the 2026 season would be his last, but he probably didn’t envision it ending before December. Unless something drastically changes over the next several weeks, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history may have thrown his final pass.