Friday, January 3, 2025
Detroit Lions

NFL Insiders Discuss ‘Perfect’ Landing Spot for Lions OC Ben Johnson

By W.G. Brady
As Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson continues to impress with his innovative schemes and leadership, speculation about his future beyond the Lions intensifies. The 2025 NFL season could see Johnson take the reins as a head coach, and insiders are already discussing potential landing spots. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, one team that could be a “perfect” fit for Johnson: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ben Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars: A Prime Opportunity for Ben Johnson

Fowler argues that the Jaguars present an appealing option for Johnson, largely because of the team's structure and resources. “The Jaguars offer a weak division, a talented roster, no state income tax, small-market scrutiny, and, of course, great weather,” Fowler noted. For Johnson, stepping into a situation like this could be a refreshing change compared to the challenges of coaching in the NFC North, where divisional opponents often boast strong rosters and records.

In contrast, the Jaguars' current divisional rivals have a combined 19-29 record, making it a far less daunting task to win the AFC South. While Johnson's ability to elevate Trevor Lawrence and maximize the quarterback's potential will be crucial, the stability and potential for growth in Jacksonville are undeniable.

Challenges of Other Roles: Bears vs. Jaguars

On the other hand, the Chicago Bears have often been linked to Johnson, given their need for an offensive revamp and his impressive track record. However, Graziano points out some important factors that might make the Bears job less desirable despite its appeal. The Bears have long struggled with sustained offensive success, making it difficult for offensive masterminds to envision a high-powered unit in Chicago.

Furthermore, the NFC North's competitive nature adds another layer of difficulty to the Bears' job. As Graziano mentions, “The Bears' three NFC North opponents have a combined 39-9 record this season,” making it clear that Johnson would face a much tougher divisional landscape.

Detroit Lions

Johnson’s Future in Detroit?

While the speculation about Johnson’s future continues, it’s clear that his work in Detroit is far from over. The Lions have benefited greatly from his leadership, and his future with the team remains promising. However, with opportunities like Jacksonville emerging, it will be interesting to see where Johnson’s career takes him next.

Ultimately, whether Johnson stays or goes, his innovative approach and leadership have put him on the radar of several NFL teams. With Jacksonville seen as a strong fit, the coming years could be pivotal in his coaching career.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
