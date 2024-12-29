fb
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Detroit Lions

NFL Insiders Report Latest on Lions Coordinators Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are both expected to be in high demand this offseason, with head coaching openings looming for the 2025 season. While both coordinators have remained focused on helping the Lions achieve a Super Bowl title, their names continue to circulate as candidates for top jobs.

Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson’s Potential Chicago Bears Opportunity

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero recently shared an update on Johnson’s candidacy for the Chicago Bears’ head coaching job. Despite the Bears’ struggles, including a 10-game losing streak and a coaching change midseason, Johnson has caught the attention of the Bears’ leadership. Rapoport noted that the Bears, led by team president Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles, are still evaluating a long list of potential candidates.

Johnson is reportedly intrigued by the Bears’ position, which includes the No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams at quarterback, substantial draft resources, and ample salary cap space. Despite the ongoing turmoil in Chicago, the team offers Johnson an opportunity to make a lasting impact. While Johnson is open to listening to the Bears, nothing is final yet, and other coaching names such as Mike Vrabel, Brian Flores, and Kliff Kingsbury are also in the mix.

Detroit Lions

Aaron Glenn Linked to New Orleans Saints Opening

On the other side of the ball, Aaron Glenn is reportedly a top contender for the New Orleans Saints’ head coaching job, following the firing of Dennis Allen in early November. According to Rapoport, Glenn’s name has resurfaced in the search, with the Saints' general manager Mickey Loomis likely looking for someone familiar to the organization. Glenn was a close runner-up in the Saints’ previous coaching search and remains a candidate as they evaluate potential replacements.

The Saints are also considering interim head coach Darren Rizzi, who has won over the locker room despite a slew of injuries, and are reportedly exploring other prominent coaching names, including Mike McCarthy and Bills OC Joe Brady.

As both Johnson and Glenn continue to be hot names for head coaching vacancies, Lions fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on how the coaching carousel unfolds this offseason.

