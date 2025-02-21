NFL Insiders Throws Cold Water On Chances Detroit Lions Land Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett, who is arguably the best EDGE rusher in the NFL, has made it clear he wants out of Cleveland. The star defensive end recently stated his desire to be traded, citing his quest to win a Super Bowl as the driving force behind his decision. Well, our Detroit Lions just so happen to be a Super Bowl contender, and Garrett would be one heck of an addition. That said, one NFL Draft analyst and one NFL Insider has thrown some cold water on the idea of the Lions, or any NFL team trading for Garrett.

Why it Matters

Garrett's public statement conveyed his frustration with the Browns' lack of championship contention, saying, “The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.”

Despite Garrett’s request, the Cleveland Browns have shown no inclination to move him, with insiders reporting the team’s complete disinterest in trading their star player.

Cleveland's Stance on Myles Garrett’s Trade Request:

NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah reported that teams around the league are operating under the assumption that Garrett will not be traded.

“Everything in talking to people as of late around the league, the expectation is, ‘No, they’re not going to move him. He’s not going to go anywhere,’” Jeremiah said.

While the Browns’ reluctance to part with Garrett is clear, Jeremiah believes the Detroit Lions should make a strong push for the pass rusher.

Daniel Jeremiah on the Lions' Pursuit of Garrett:

Jeremiah suggested the Lions have a championship-ready roster and that Garrett could be the final piece needed to push them over the top.

“Detroit has the roster that’s ready to win right now, ready to win a championship. That could be a finishing piece,” he said.

“I would be willing to be pretty aggressive I think if I were Brad Holmes on that front knowing that that could bring a parade to my city.”

Other Insiders Doubt Garrett's Trade:

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler echoed Jeremiah’s sentiment, revealing that the Browns have stuck to their firm stance of not trading Garrett.

“The stance is still hard no. I checked on that this morning,” Fowler shared. “They have no plans to trade him. That’s been their sentiment since he made the trade request a few weeks ago.”

Fowler also noted that while teams have attempted to inquire about Garrett, not many have done so because they know the answer is likely to be a resounding “no.”

What’s Next for Myles Garrett?

It remains to be seen whether Garrett will hold out or force a trade, but for now, the Browns appear unwavering in their position. As of now, they are unlikely to make a move. But as the offseason progresses, will Garrett’s trade request finally be fulfilled? Time will tell.

Key Stats & Further Reading

Myles Garrett (2024 Season Stats)

Sacks: 14

Tackles: 47

Tackles for Loss: 22

QB Hits: 28

Forced Fumbles: 3

Pass Rush Grade (PFF): 92.3

Total Pressures: 83

Browns' Salary Cap Situation: Trading Garrett would impose significant cap penalties for the Browns. (Click Here for more on that)

For more updates on Garrett’s trade request and the Browns' offseason plans, stay tuned for breaking news.