41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, July 13, 2020
type here...

NFL introduces a mouth shield helmet addition to fight COVID-19

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the NFL has introduced the Oakley Mouth Shield, a product designed in partnership with Oakley and doctors and engineers from the NFL and NFL Players Association.

While there’s no official mandate from the NFL that players must wear the protective device, medical experts are in favor of them doing so.

“That’s certainly what we’re going to encourage,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, in an interview with ESPN. “And we hope that we’re going to land on a product design that’s something that everyone would want to wear, because they’ll see the value and want that additional protection without any detriment to performance.”

However, it doesn’t sound as if all players are on board, most notably Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

“My second year in the league I thought it’d be cool, I put a visor on my helmet,” Watt said recently. “I was like, ‘It looks so cool, I wanna put a visor on.’ I had it on for about three periods of practice and I said, ‘Take this sucker off I’m gonna die out here.’ … So now you’re gonna put something around my mouth? You can keep that. If that comes into play, I don’t think you’re gonna see me on the field.”

– – Quotes via Brad Crawford of 247Sports Link – –

- Advertisement -
SourceBrad Crawford
Via247Sports
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni expected to land new gig

Don Drysdale - 0
Things did not work out for Paul Pasqualoni during his time as defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions and at the conclusion of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

NFL introduces a mouth shield helmet addition to fight COVID-19

Michael Whitaker - 0
In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the NFL has introduced the Oakley Mouth Shield, a product designed in partnership with Oakley...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Washington Post writer says Texas Rangers need to change name

Michael Whitaker - 0
The NFL's Washington Redskins will be unveiling their new name at some point today after deciding on a rebranding due to the fact that...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

NBA star Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Don Drysdale - 0
According to Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook, he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantined. Westbrook was averaging 27.5 points, 7.0 assists, and...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni expected to land new gig

Don Drysdale - 0
Things did not work out for Paul Pasqualoni during his time as defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions and at the conclusion of the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Newly signed Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has message for fans

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions were active Monday morning, officially inking 2020 1st round draft pick Jeff Okudah to a four-year contract with club option for...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions reach agreement with CB Jeff Okudah

Don Drysdale - 0
According to Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have reached an agreement on a 4-year contract with CB Jeff Okudah. The deal reportedly includes a...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions DE Romeo Okwara fires back against DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic comments

Arnold Powell - 0
As you have almost certainly heard by now, Philadelphia Eagles WR DeSean Jackson recently posted some anti-Semitic comments, causing him to come under heavy...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.