NFL investigating Green Bay Packers Halloween Party in regards to QB Aaron Rodgers

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, the NFL is exploring the failure of Aaron Rodgers to wear a mask while attending the Green Bay Packers‘ Halloween Party.

In the report, Mike Florio notes that sources of his have indicated that Rodgers and/or the Packers could be fined but there will be no suspension or loss of a draft pick.

From Pro Football Talk:

Per a league source, the NFL is also exploring the failure of Rodgers to wear a mask while attending the team’s Halloween party. However, the review does not include 2021 images of an unmasked Rodgers walking to and from planes and buses while traveling. While inside the plane or on the bus, all members of the traveling party must wear masks. The requirement does not apply to players, vaccinated or not, while outside the plane or the bus.

As to any violations that the league confirms, fines are possible for the player and the team. Per a league source, a suspension is not currently on the table for Rodgers. Likewise, the Packers aren’t facing the loss of a draft pick.

Nation, what do you think the punishment should be?