As it turns out, the Detroit Lions aren’t the first team to raise concerns about Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons potentially simulating an opposing quarterback’s snap count. A new report from ESPN reveals that the NFL’s officiating department had already identified Simmons’ potentially suspicious actions weeks before Detroit’s controversial Thanksgiving Day loss to Chicago.

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The revelation comes after Lions center Juice Scruggs was flagged for consecutive false-start penalties on Thursday, prompting accusations from CBS analyst J.J. Watt and Detroit offensive lineman Christian Mahogany that Simmons was attempting to simulate Jared Goff’s cadence.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) takes the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

NFL Previously Singled Out Jeffery Simmons in Officiating Video

According to ESPN’s Kalyn Kahler, the NFL distributed an officiating instructional video to all 32 teams on Nov. 4 that specifically highlighted Simmons during a short-yardage play from his final game with the Tennessee Titans.

NFL officiating and rules analyst Walt Anderson identified Simmons with a red arrow during the video. Although the league did not have audio available to determine exactly what Simmons was saying, Anderson described the actions as suspicious and indicated that officials would be alerted to such tendencies.

“We can’t tell that on this play, but it’s certainly suspicious, and we are going to make officials aware of this tendency, either by teams or by individual players,” Anderson said, according to ESPN.

Lions G Christian Mahogany said he was wearing a mic yday so NFL could investigate what Bears DT Jeffery Simmons said that caused Lions OL to false start. But the league office has known of Simmons' tactics since Nov. 4 when they singled him out in a videohttps://t.co/Fqcnt07rOh pic.twitter.com/o0COT4QecY — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) November 28, 2026

That revelation is particularly noteworthy considering Mahogany’s accusations following Thursday’s loss. The NFL was apparently aware of potentially suspicious behavior involving Simmons more than three weeks before he took the field against Detroit.

Detroit Lions Aren’t the Only Team to Raise Concerns

ESPN also revealed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield accused Chicago’s defense of barking out his cadence during a Nov. 8 game against the Bears. Those accusations came just four days after the NFL distributed its instructional video.

Under the NFL’s rules, defensive players are prohibited from using words or actions designed to disrupt the offense’s snap. However, as ESPN previously detailed, the penalty is extremely difficult for officials to enforce because determining what was said amid crowd noise can be challenging.

Simmons has denied intentionally mimicking Goff’s cadence, maintaining that he was simply communicating with his defensive teammates. Lions head coach Dan Campbell also addressed the false-start issues following Thursday’s game.

NFL May Face Difficulty Investigating Lions’ Accusations

Mahogany suggested after the game that the microphones worn by him and fellow guard Tate Ratledge could provide evidence of what Simmons was saying. However, Kahler reported that the audio is typically collected by the broadcast network rather than shared with the NFL.

The league office did not comment when ESPN asked whether it could review audio from Thursday’s game. That could complicate any potential investigation into the Lions’ accusations.

None of this definitively proves that Simmons committed a penalty against Detroit on Thanksgiving. However, the fact that the NFL had already singled him out in an officiating video raises a legitimate question about whether the league is doing enough to enforce its own rules.