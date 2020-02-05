22.8 F
Detroit
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

NFL Legend Deion Sanders has advice for Detroit Lions regarding Darius Slay

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Legend Deion Sanders has advice for Detroit Lions regarding Darius Slay

One of the biggest decisions, maybe the biggest decision, that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will have to make...
Read more
MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Tom Izzo has stern message for Michigan State fans [Video]

On Tuesday night, with a win over Penn State, Michigan State had a chance to grab sole possession of...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

3 Free agent quarterbacks the Detroit Lions should consider

During the 2018 offseason, the thought by many was that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn would upgrade the team's...
Read more
Arnold Powell

One of the biggest decisions, maybe the biggest decision, that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will have to make this offseason is what his intentions are with Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Slay, who is going into the final year of his current deal, has made it clear that he wants a contract extension but it is up to the Lions to make that happen.

“If they give me a contract, I’ll be blessed and fortunate for it,” Slay said. “Like I say, I always wanted to retire as a Detroit Lion. But if it don’t happen, it’s cool. I’ll be all right. If I don’t, someone will be getting a great player.”

- Advertisement -

“Of course I want an extension, but how that turns out, we’ll see,” Slay said.

Embed from Getty Images

According to NFL Hall of Fame CB Deion Sanders, the Lions should pony up and give Slay the contract extension he deserves.

“Yeah, he is (worth the extension),” Sanders told MLive last week at the Super Bowl. “He’s one of the best in the game, right? He’s a Pro Bowler, right? I think they should.”

“(Slay’s) good, man,” Sanders said. “One of the best in the game. I hope they can get another guy out there who can oppose him on the other side.”

According to a recent report, the Lions and Slay are currently discussing a contract extension but if one does not get done, he could re-enter the trade market.

Nation, what are your thoughts on this? Should the Lions give Slay a contract extension? Should they attempt to trade him?

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceKyle Meinke
ViaMLive
Previous articleTom Izzo has stern message for Michigan State fans [Video]

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Legend Deion Sanders has advice for Detroit Lions regarding Darius Slay

One of the biggest decisions, maybe the biggest decision, that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will have to make...
Read more
MSU News

Tom Izzo has stern message for Michigan State fans [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday night, with a win over Penn State, Michigan State had a chance to grab sole possession of first place in the Big...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

3 Free agent quarterbacks the Detroit Lions should consider

Arnold Powell - 0
During the 2018 offseason, the thought by many was that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn would upgrade the team's backup quarterback position, just in...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release Mic’d up video from the 2020 Senior Bowl

Arnold Powell - 0
As you know, Matt Patricia and the rest of the Detroit Lions coaching staff were recently in Mobile, Alabama to coach in the 2020...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

2020 NFL Most Valuable Player odds may upset Detroit Lions fans

Arnold Powell - 0
The 2019 NFL season is officially in the books following Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. http://gty.im/1185328499 Now,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

3 Free agent quarterbacks the Detroit Lions should consider

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
During the 2018 offseason, the thought by many was that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn would upgrade the team's backup quarterback position, just in...
Read more

Detroit Lions release Mic’d up video from the 2020 Senior Bowl

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
As you know, Matt Patricia and the rest of the Detroit Lions coaching staff were recently in Mobile, Alabama to coach in the 2020...
Read more

2020 NFL Most Valuable Player odds may upset Detroit Lions fans

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2019 NFL season is officially in the books following Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. http://gty.im/1185328499 Now,...
Read more

NFL Network sources say Detroit Lions could trade Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Let me begin by saying that I am not buying any of these reports/rumors, regardless of the source. http://gty.im/900098098 That being said, another report/rumor has surfaced...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.