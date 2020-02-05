NFL Legend Deion Sanders has advice for Detroit Lions regarding Darius Slay

One of the biggest decisions, maybe the biggest decision, that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will have to make this offseason is what his intentions are with Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay.

Slay, who is going into the final year of his current deal, has made it clear that he wants a contract extension but it is up to the Lions to make that happen.

“If they give me a contract, I’ll be blessed and fortunate for it,” Slay said. “Like I say, I always wanted to retire as a Detroit Lion. But if it don’t happen, it’s cool. I’ll be all right. If I don’t, someone will be getting a great player.”

“Of course I want an extension, but how that turns out, we’ll see,” Slay said.

According to NFL Hall of Fame CB Deion Sanders, the Lions should pony up and give Slay the contract extension he deserves.

“Yeah, he is (worth the extension),” Sanders told MLive last week at the Super Bowl. “He’s one of the best in the game, right? He’s a Pro Bowler, right? I think they should.”

“(Slay’s) good, man,” Sanders said. “One of the best in the game. I hope they can get another guy out there who can oppose him on the other side.”

According to a recent report, the Lions and Slay are currently discussing a contract extension but if one does not get done, he could re-enter the trade market.

Nation, what are your thoughts on this? Should the Lions give Slay a contract extension? Should they attempt to trade him?