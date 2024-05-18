NFL Legend Tom Brady Spotted at Michigan Panthers UFL Game

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady made an appearance at Ford Field this Saturday, engaging with players and fans before the Michigan Panthers played their final home game of the season against the Memphis Showboats. The game, broadcast on Fox, saw Brady in a new light, not as a player but in his current role as Fox’s lead NFL game analyst.

Brady engages fans on and off the field

During his visit, Brady, the former Michigan quarterback and multiple Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spent time on the field during pregame warmups. He was seen interacting with Panthers coach Mike Nolan and several players, providing insights and possibly tips from his illustrious career. Brady’s presence also lifted the spirits of local fans, with whom he conversed near the tunnel leading to the field.

However, Brady did not stay for the game. His exit prior to kickoff left many wondering about his brief yet impactful visit. On the field, with quarterback Danny Etling sidelined due to injury, Brian Lewerke and Bryce Perkins took the helm for the Panthers, leading the team to an early advantage over Memphis with a score of 12-6 in the first quarter. Eventually, they surrendered the lead to the Showboats, and with some last-minute (Tom Brady?) magic, they pulled out the victory, securing a .500 record on the season for the first time in the last three seasons.

As the Panthers gear up for their upcoming road games against Houston and Birmingham, fans celebrated Brady’s appearance, reminiscing about his days as a Michigan Wolverine and appreciating his ongoing contributions to the sport, whether on or off the field.