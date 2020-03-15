NFL makes decision on when 2020 league year will officially begin

With pretty much every sport either suspending, postponing, or flat-out canceling their season, there has been much speculation and debate as to what the NFL will decide to do with the start of their 2020 league year, including the free agency period which was originally scheduled to kick off on Wednesday.

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL is sticking to its guns as the legal free agent tampering period will begin at noon on Monday with the new league year, which includes free agency) beginning on Wednesday

Now official. NFL sent memo to teams, informing them: Negotiation window noon tomorrow. League year weds. Franchise designation ends tomorrow at noon. Official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

- Advertisement -

Nation, is this the correct decision by the NFL?