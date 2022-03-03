in NFL

NFL makes monumental announcement regarding COVID-19 protocols

19 Views 3 Votes

It’s over!

Well, at least when it comes to the NFL.

According to a memo from the NFL and NFLPA, COVID-19 protocols are now a thing of the past.

On Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA released a memo stating that “all aspects of the joint COVID-19 protocols have been suspended, effective immediately.”

Let’s go!

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

QB Prospect Kenny Pickett’s ‘tiny hands’ size revealed at NFL Scouting Combine