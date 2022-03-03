NFL makes monumental announcement regarding COVID-19 protocols

It’s over!
Well, at least when it comes to the NFL.
According to a memo from the NFL and NFLPA, COVID-19 protocols are now a thing of the past.
On Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA released a memo stating that “all aspects of the joint COVID-19 protocols have been suspended, effective immediately.”
Let’s go!
NFL and NFLPA “have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately” per this memo sent out today: pic.twitter.com/VTLJHqpbjt
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2022
