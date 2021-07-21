NFL Memes troll Detroit Lions after Milwaukee Bucks win 1st title since 1971

Sharing is caring!

We all know the sad story that is the Detroit Lions here in the Motor City. Zero Super Bowl wins or appearances, one playoff victory since Dwight Eisenhower sat in the Oval Office, two superstars leaving in their prime…it goes on.

And naturally, the misery that sports fans suffer is the fertilizer for some pretty harsh jokes made at our expense by fans in other cities. Take a look at just the latest, courtesy of NFL Memes after the Milwaukee Bucks captured their first championship since 1971:

I mean, I’d argue…but I can’t. Well played, NFL Memes. There’s always next year, right?