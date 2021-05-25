NFL Memes trolls LeBron James with injury photo

Sharing is caring!

LeBron James is arguably one of the most physically imposing players in NBA history.

Yet, James’ tolerance for pain seems to be extremely low as he continues to flop during NBA games.

LeBron’s most-recent flop came during the Lakers Game 1 matchup vs. the Suns when he was poked in the eye and went down to the court.

Following the play, millions (at least it seemed that way) flocked to social media to rip LeBron for flopping and being soft.

Well, NFL Memes took the cake by creating a photo showing Kevin Pillar, who was down for 36 seconds after getting hit in the face with a 94 mph fastball, Joe Burrow, who was down on the field for 78 seconds after shredding his knee, and then LeBron, who was down for 80 seconds after getting poked in the eye!

This is perfection!