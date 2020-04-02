NFL Mock Draft: Dave Birkett projects Detroit Lions first two picks

The 2020 NFL Draft is just three weeks away and we will soon know what Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will do with the No. 3 overall pick.

But what will the Lions do with their 2nd Round pick?

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, he projects the Lions will select CB Jeffrey Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick and then OLB Zack Baun with the No. 35 overall pick. It is important to note that Birkett’s most recent mock draft does not include any trades, so take it for what it’s worth.

Note: Joe Burrow and Chase Young went No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in Birkett’s mock.

Here is Birkett’s rationale for each pick:

3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State – Four for four when it comes to Okudah and the Lions in my mock drafts. Young would be a no-brainer if he’s there. Derrick Brown and Isaiah Simmons would be fine choices. But Okudah is the best blend of positional value, need and fit.

35. Detroit Lions: OLB Zack Baun, Wisconsin – The Lions need a starting right guard, but the value on the interior line is later in the draft. I could see a running back – J.K. Dobbins, Jonathan Taylor or Clyde Edwards-Helaire – or even a defensive lineman here. But Matt Patricia loves his linebackers, Baun can rush the passer and the Lions spent time with him at the Senior Bowl.

Nation, if the Lions do stay at No. 3 and select Okudah and follow that up by picking Baun in Round 2, would you be satisfied?