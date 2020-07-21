41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
type here...

NFL mock draft has Detroit Lions selecting Matthew Stafford’s successor

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell
YouTube

After finishing the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 overall record, the Detroit Lions earned themselves the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The hope is that they make a playoff run and find themselves selecting much lower in 2021.

According to a 2021 NFL Mock Draft, that will not be the case.

Pro Football Network has the Lions selecting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round.

If the Lions were to select Fields, it would obviously be with the intention of having him be Matthew Stafford’s successor at QB.

Nation, do you see the Lions selecting Fields in the first round of the 2021 Draft? Do you see them selecting any quarterback that early to replace Stafford?

- Advertisement -
Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

NFL mock draft has Detroit Lions selecting Matthew Stafford’s successor

Arnold Powell - 0
After finishing the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 overall record, the Detroit Lions earned themselves the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions tweet out important video message for fans wanting to see football in 2020

Arnold Powell - 0
Are you hoping to see the Detroit Lions play football in 2020? Yeah, so are we. On Tuesday, Lions tweeted out a message reminding all...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Free Press trolls Detroit sports teams with moronic tweet

Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday morning, the Detroit Free Press tweeted out about how to see Comet Neowise, which apparently will not be seen again for another...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons reveal ‘Jumpman’ Statement edition jersey for 2020-21 [Photo]

Don Drysdale - 0
Ok, I am not so sure how Detroit Pistons fans will feel about this but on Tuesday, the team released their 'Jumpman' Statement edition...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions tweet out important video message for fans wanting to see football in 2020

Arnold Powell - 0
Are you hoping to see the Detroit Lions play football in 2020? Yeah, so are we. On Tuesday, Lions tweeted out a message reminding all...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Free Press trolls Detroit sports teams with moronic tweet

Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday morning, the Detroit Free Press tweeted out about how to see Comet Neowise, which apparently will not be seen again for another...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford to take part in virtual town hall meeting

Arnold Powell - 0
If you have the time, you can tune in on Tuesday evening to see Matthew Stafford, Trey Flowers, and Duron Harmon of the Detroit...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions would play zero preseason games under latest proposal

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions have already had their 2020 preseason schedule chopped in half, and now it looks as though there is a possibility that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.