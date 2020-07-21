NFL mock draft has Detroit Lions selecting Matthew Stafford’s successor

After finishing the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 overall record, the Detroit Lions earned themselves the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The hope is that they make a playoff run and find themselves selecting much lower in 2021.

According to a 2021 NFL Mock Draft, that will not be the case.

Pro Football Network has the Lions selecting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round.

If the Lions were to select Fields, it would obviously be with the intention of having him be Matthew Stafford’s successor at QB.

Nation, do you see the Lions selecting Fields in the first round of the 2021 Draft? Do you see them selecting any quarterback that early to replace Stafford?