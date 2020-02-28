NFL Mock Draft includes Detroit Lions receiving haul to move to No. 6

Mock drafts are everywhere and to be completely honest, none of them mean a dang thing. That being said, they sure are fun to look at and wonder, what if?

In the latest mock published by CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso has the Detroit Lions trading the No. 3 overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for their No. 6 pick, No. 37 pick, No. 71 pick, and a 2021 second-round pick.

With the No. 3 pick, Trapasso has the Chargers selecting QB Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama and the Lions going with CB Jeffrey Okudah out of Ohio State.

It is interesting to note that by making this trade, the Lions would still have a shot at Okudah, DT Derrick Brown, and LB Isaiah Simmons.

Nation, would you make this deal with the Chargers if it was on the table?