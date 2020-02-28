20 F
Detroit
Friday, February 28, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

NFL Mock Draft includes Detroit Lions receiving haul to move to No. 6

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Mock Draft includes Detroit Lions receiving haul to move to No. 6

Mock drafts are everywhere and to be completely honest, none of them mean a dang thing. That being said,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Jeff Blashill makes some ‘colorful’ comments after Red Wings blowout loss to Wild [Video]

At this point, the Detroit Red Wings (and their fans) have to be counting the days until the 2019-2020...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Red Wings C Dylan Larkin looks/sounds completely demoralized in latest video

On Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings suffered their latest blowout loss, this time falling to the 7-1 to...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Mock drafts are everywhere and to be completely honest, none of them mean a dang thing. That being said, they sure are fun to look at and wonder, what if?

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

In the latest mock published by CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso has the Detroit Lions trading the No. 3 overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for their No. 6 pick, No. 37 pick, No. 71 pick, and a 2021 second-round pick.

- Advertisement -

With the No. 3 pick, Trapasso has the Chargers selecting QB Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama and the Lions going with CB Jeffrey Okudah out of Ohio State.

It is interesting to note that by making this trade, the Lions would still have a shot at Okudah, DT Derrick Brown, and LB Isaiah Simmons.

Nation, would you make this deal with the Chargers if it was on the table?

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleJeff Blashill makes some ‘colorful’ comments after Red Wings blowout loss to Wild [Video]

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Mock Draft includes Detroit Lions receiving haul to move to No. 6

Mock drafts are everywhere and to be completely honest, none of them mean a dang thing. That being said,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Jeff Blashill makes some ‘colorful’ comments after Red Wings blowout loss to Wild [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
At this point, the Detroit Red Wings (and their fans) have to be counting the days until the 2019-2020 season mercifully comes to an...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings C Dylan Larkin looks/sounds completely demoralized in latest video

Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings suffered their latest blowout loss, this time falling to the 7-1 to the Minnesota Wild at Little...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Red Wing Martin Frk defies the laws of physics with his shot

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings forward Martin Frk didn't spend too much time in the Motor City after being drafted 49th overall in the 2012...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard looks to break longest active goalie winless streak

Michael Whitaker - 0
To say that Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard has struggled this season would, unfortunately, be a massive understatement. http://gty.im/1205350682 With just two wins on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: New England Patriots plan on re-signing Tom Brady

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
One of the biggest questions of the offseason is where will Tom Brady play in 2020? http://gty.im/1014134930 According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Brady is...
Read more

Don’t look now but Chase Young may be a Detroit Lion in 2020

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Barring a trade, the Detroit Lions will not have to wait long to be on the clock in the 2020 NFL Draft. That's because...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions linked to New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
According to Doug Kyed, the Detroit Lions could be a landing spot for safety Devin McCourty if he does not re-sign with the New...
Read more

NFL completes Combine lottery, Detroit Lions learn where they will be positioned

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday night, the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine will kick off in Indianapolis, Indiana. Each year, a lottery is held to see where each NFL...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.