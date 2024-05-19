NFL Newcomer Christian Mahogany on Why He Chose His Iconic Jersey Number

fb
Lions Notes

Christian Mahogany’s Tribute to Larry Allen with Detroit Lions Jersey No. 73

Christian Mahogany, the recent sixth-round pick for the Detroit Lions from Boston College, has chosen to wear jersey number 73 as a profound nod to his football inspiration, Larry Allen, the legendary Dallas Cowboys guard and Hall of Famer. This decision comes following the departure of Jonah Jackson who previously held the number. Mahogany, whose father is a Cowboys fan, grew up admiring Allen’s formidable skills on the field.

Christian Mahogany Tribute to Larry Allen with Detroit Lions Jersey No. 73

“It’s really big for me,” Christian Mahogany stated. He continued to express his deep connection with the number, which he has worn since high school, saying, “I fell in love with Larry Allen and his tape. My dad was a Cowboys fan, so I started watching a lot of Larry Allen. He plays like how I want to play.”

A Promising Future with High Aspirations

Despite the tightly-knit and skilled starting lineup of the Lions’ offensive line, which is among the NFL’s elite, Mahogany is realistic about his current role. He aims to establish himself as a reliable backup and a significant contributor over time. “It’s hard to say I model my game after Larry Allen,” noted Mahogany, acknowledging the large shoes he aspires to fill. He added, “But I try to emulate it any way I can. Just how he plays, his mentality, who he is as a man and a football player.”

Mahogany is currently absorbing all the guidance and mentoring during the Lions’ offseason programs, including the rookie minicamp. His next major opportunity to impress will be at the mandatory minicamp starting June 4, where he anticipates showcasing his growth and adaptability in adopting NFL-level techniques and tactics.

“For now, I’m coming in and learning and being a sponge,” he remarked, committed to improving under the direction of coaches like Hank Fraley and Ben Johnson and making the most of his initial NFL experiences. With his dedication to emulating one of the greats and his reverence for the history associated with his jersey number, Mahogany is poised to develop his role within the Detroit Lions’ respected lineup.

