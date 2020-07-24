NFL, NFLPA agree to a deal to start training camp

Football is officially on!

The NFLPA has officially agreed to the latest proposal from the NFL, and camps are scheduled to open next week. NFLPA representatives voted in favor of the proposal 29-3.

Per the NFLPA:

“Our NFLPA Board of Representatives voted to adopt, by a count of 29-3, the proposed amendments to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement to protect our players’ health, safety and financial well-being.”

Per The Athletic:

The timeline for training camp is as follows, for veteran players on 30 teams set to report on July 28 (the Chiefs and Texans report on July 25, because they play on Thursday night in Week 1):

Day 1: Players receive their first COVID-19 test and screening for coronavirus. They will then return home.

Day 2-3: Virtual meetings, with encouraged self-isolation at home.

Day 4: Players will take their second COVID-19 test and return home.

Day 5-6: Players who have two negative tests can enter the facility to take physicals and go through equipment fittings.

Day 7: Players begin eight days of strength and conditioning work. Those sessions will be limited to 60 minutes in the weight room, 60 minutes of aerobic conditioning. Coaches will be allowed to lead an hour-long walk-through on those eight days.

That conditioning period will be followed by four day’s worth of unpadded practice, where players will wear shells and helmets.

On Aug. 17, teams can practice in pads for the first time; they will be allowed 14 padded practices.

Aug. 8 will be a mandatory day off across the league (or Aug. 5 for the Chiefs and Texans), after which teams will be required to give players one day off per every seven days of work.

– – Quotes via Lindsey Jones of The Athletic Link – –