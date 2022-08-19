On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will play their second preseason game of the year when they take on the Indianapolis Colts.

The Lions have been in Indianapolis this week, as they have held joint practices against the Colts on both Wednesday and Thursday.

According to reports, the Colts dominated practice for the most part on Wednesday but the Lions bounced back and more than held their own during Thursday’s session.

Both Colts head coach Frank Reich and Lions head coach Dan Campbell have already said that most of their starters will not play on Saturday, which comes as no surprise as it is Preseason Game No. 2.

“There’ll be a number of these guys that will not play in this game,” Campbell said Thursday. “A number of our starters, because they’re getting kind of the bulk of the reps, and – but there’ll be a number of guys that have gotten the load here that will still play in this game.”

NFL Odds: Detroit Lions favored over Indianapolis Colts

BetMGM has released the latest point spread for Saturday’s game and the Detroit Lions are currently a 3-point favorite (-105) in Indianapolis against the Colts.

Dan Campbell has yet to win a preseason game with the Lions and I am assuming the Lions’ offense will be led by David Blough and Tim Boyle, which does not give me much confidence that they will score very many points against the Colts.

If I were to bet on Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts, I would have to take the Colts +3. That being said, I am not a degenerate gambler so I will not be betting on this one.

Nation, who will you be betting on in Saturday’s game? The Detroit Lions or the Indianapolis Colts?

