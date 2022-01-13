NFL officially reveals 2022 All-Star Game jerseys [Photos]

UPDATE:

The NHL just officially released their 2022 All-Star jerseys and as you can see, they are the same ones that were leaked on New Year’s Eve.

Check it out.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

According to Icethetics, the 2022 NHL All-Star jerseys have reportedly been leaked.

As you can see in the photos below it appears as if the league is going back to the NHL crest on the jerseys.

From Icethetics:

The new NHL All-Star jerseys seems to have leaked online this week, showing the league may be moving back to the NHL shield crest and a simplified yet more colorful design.

NHL All-Star jerseys are generally released within about a month of the game, which is scheduled to take place on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

UPDATE: Seems both of the 2022 #NHLAllStar jerseys have now leaked. Find more new photos and analysis on the blog right now! READ: https://t.co/3BCo3j2uOE pic.twitter.com/2KS188tsHI — icethetics (@icethetics) December 31, 2021

