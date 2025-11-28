NFL Referees Screw Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, Then Lie About It Afterward

If you’ve watched enough Detroit Lions Thanksgiving games in your lifetime, you’ve seen some officiating disasters. But what happened during Thursday’s 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers might go down as one of the most blatant, and most infuriating, moments yet.

This wasn’t a judgment call. This wasn’t a 50/50 play. This wasn’t even one of those weird gray-area situations the NFL loves to “explain” with two pages of rulebook jargon.

No, this was simple.

A Packers offensive lineman clearly false-started on a massive fourth-and-1 at the Detroit 2-yard line.

A flag flew.

Detroit fans celebrated.

And then…the officials just pretended none of it ever happened.

The Moment the Game Tilted

With Green Bay up 10-7 and facing a fourth-and-1, Packers right tackle Anthony Belton stepped backward before the snap. Everyone saw it. Detroit’s defensive line reacted. Ford Field reacted. The broadcast reacted.

Instead of a false start that would’ve turned a manageable fourth-and-1 into a fourth-and-6, and likely a Green Bay field goal attempt, officials huddled, changed their mind, and announced that the Packers had successfully called a timeout before the penalty.

Only one problem:

Video replay shows Matt LaFleur signaling timeout after Belton jumps.

Not before.

Not simultaneously.

After.

Before a crucial 4th-down, the #Packers had a false start, but the officials said Matt LaFleur called a timeout before the penalty…



It sure does not look like he did.



Green Bay then got a TD.pic.twitter.com/Q2dmMEc2dR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2025

And LaFleur’s sarcastic little wink after the game didn’t exactly help the League’s credibility.

When asked if the referees got the call right, LaFleur smiled and said:

“Of course they got it right.”

And then he winked.

Packers fans laughed. Lions fans didn’t.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked if the referees made the right call on the controversial timeout.



He winked and smiled.



pic.twitter.com/afJU6Vn1TM — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 27, 2025

The NFL’s Explanation Doesn’t Match Reality

Referee Ron Torbert claimed after the game:

“We recognized the timeout called, and that the timeout was called before the false start.”

The video…and the eye test…and logic…and physics…say otherwise.

Belton clearly moved first.

LaFleur reacted to the movement.

Then officials bailed the Packers out.

Green Bay took advantage, scoring a touchdown on the very next play to go up 17-7. That four-point swing? It mattered. In a one-score game, it absolutely mattered.

Detroit Deserved Better

Dan Campbell, ever the professional, didn’t publicly lose his mind after the game.

But Lions fans did, and should.

This wasn’t just a missed call. It wasn’t a borderline call. It wasn’t even a questionable call.

This was the NFL deciding, after the fact, to change what was obvious to everyone watching.

And worse?

They doubled down on it afterward.

The Bottom Line

The Lions didn’t lose solely because of the officiating. Missed opportunities and injuries played their part.

But this call changed the flow of the game, gave the Packers free points, and represented the exact type of officiating nonsense Lions fans have been forced to stomach for decades.

It was wrong.

The film proves it.

And the NFL pretending otherwise doesn’t make it any less embarrassing.