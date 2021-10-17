NFL on FOX releases ‘What is it like to be a Lions fan?’ video

If you have been a fan of the Detroit Lions for an extended period of time, you know just how depressing it can be.

That being said, true Lions’ fans stick with their team as we know that there will come a time when the boys in Honolulu blue and silver finally get to the promised land.

When that happens, the celebrations will be epic.

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL on FOX released a video that answers the question, “What is it like to be a Lions fan?”

This is so accurate.

What is it like to be a Lions fan? Welp. 😅 These loyal fans break it down and they're not giving up! pic.twitter.com/ij9FwEBDgb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 17, 2021

