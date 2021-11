With their loss on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions assured themselves of yet another losing season, their fourth losing season in a row.

Well, on Monday, NFL on FOX figured that out and decided to troll the Lions (and their fans) with the following unnecessary tweet.

Shove it up your A$$, NFL on FOX!!!

For the 4th straight season, the Lions will finish with a losing record. pic.twitter.com/t32AlXDMxo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 22, 2021