NFL owners table resolution to reward teams for hiring minority coaches and GMs

There was plenty of reaction after a controversial proposal that would incentivize NFL teams to hire minorities as coaches and general managers was introduced last week.

And now, it doesn’t look like that proposal will be gaining any steam with the League.

According to Jim Trotter of NFL Media, NFL owners have decided to table the resolution that would have rewarded teams with enhanced draft stock if they were to hire minorities to fill coaching and general manager positions.

Though the move doesn’t appear to have enough support from team owners to proceed, Commissioner Roger Goodell explained that may not be the reason for the proposal being tabled:

“We table resolutions frequently because the discussion leads to ideas that could make it more effective,” Goodell said, via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

He also mentioned that there was a “very positive reaction” to the proposal.