Detroit Lions’ Bold Idea Could Shake Up NFL Postseason

NFL owners will vote on a playoff reseeding rule proposed by the Detroit Lions that would change Divisional Round matchups based on record.

The Detroit Lions aren’t just shaking things up on the field — now they’re aiming to change the NFL playoffs altogether.

At this week’s owners meetings, a Lions-submitted rule proposal is up for a vote — and it could completely alter how the postseason unfolds after the Wild Card round. The pitch? Reseeding teams based strictly on record, not bracket position, after the first round.

If passed, it would eliminate fixed playoff brackets as we know them.

The Lions have proposed a post-Wild Card reseeding rule for the NFL playoffs.

for the NFL playoffs. If adopted, the Divisional Round matchups would be based purely on regular-season record , not bracket position.

, not bracket position. Owners are scheduled to vote on the proposal this week .

. Had the rule been in effect last year, Detroit would’ve faced the Los Angeles Rams, not the Washington Commanders.

The Lions Want a Fairer Postseason — And They’re Not Wrong

Under the current system, the NFL postseason follows a bracket format. That means seeding matters in the first round, but after that, it’s all locked in — regardless of regular-season records.

The Lions’ proposed change would reseed after the Wild Card round, ensuring that the highest remaining seed always plays the lowest. Think NCAA Tournament style — except logic-based.

It’s a subtle change that could have massive ripple effects in competitive balance, scheduling, and — let’s be honest — TV ratings.

What Would It Have Meant for the Lions in 2024?

Quite a bit, actually.

Last season, the Lions entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed after a franchise-best 15-2 record. After the Wild Card weekend, they were scheduled to play the lowest remaining seed — or so they thought.

Instead, they got the Washington Commanders, who had a better record than the Rams but were positioned lower in the bracket due to seeding rules. Under the proposed system, the Commanders would have played Philadelphia, while Detroit would have faced the No. 7 Rams.

Could that have changed Detroit’s playoff fate? Maybe. The Lions lost a stunning 45–31 game to Washington, and the matchup may have looked far different with LA instead.

NFL Owners to Vote This Week

The proposal will be voted on at the NFL’s spring owners meetings, taking place Tuesday and Wednesday. For a rule to pass, 24 of the league’s 32 owners must approve it.

Don’t expect a slam dunk. The NFL tends to move slowly when it comes to format changes — but the Lions’ rise to power gives the proposal more visibility than it might’ve had a few years ago.

And with more parity in the league than ever, this idea might actually gain some momentum.

Could This Be the Future of the NFL Playoffs?

It wouldn’t be the first time the Detroit Lions pushed the league to rethink a rule — and it won’t be the last.

Whether you love or hate the idea of reseeding, it’s clear that the NFL is at least listening. That alone is a sign of how far the Lions have come — from a team chasing respect to a franchise that’s now helping steer the league’s direction.

The Bottom Line

The Lions aren’t just building a Super Bowl contender — they’re thinking like one, too.

Detroit’s playoff reseeding proposal makes sense for competitive fairness, and if passed, would ensure teams like the Lions aren’t punished for regular-season dominance. Whether it gets approved this week or sparks future debate, one thing is clear:

The Lions are no longer following the league’s blueprint — they’re helping write it.



