NFL Makes Decision on Whether or Not to Allow Players to Participate in Olympic Flag Football Event

NFL owners unanimously approved a measure to allow players to participate in Olympic flag football at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Stars in stripes — and flags.

It’s official: According to a report from Jordan Schultz, NFL players will be eligible to represent Team USA in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. On Monday, league owners unanimously approved a measure allowing player participation, setting the stage for a potentially historic showdown on the world stage.

Why It Matters

This decision could change Olympic flag football forever. With the green light now official, NFL stars might suit up to chase gold medals, dramatically raising the talent level — and the global interest — in the newly added Olympic sport.

NFL Players in the Olympics? It’s Happening.

First reported by Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz and confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the vote affirms the league’s full support of its players competing in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

This won’t be an all-you-can-send buffet — participation will be limited — but make no mistake, we could soon be watching talents like Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs darting across the Olympic turf in five-on-five action.

This opens the door for an All-Pro-laced Team USA roster that would be heavily favored to bring home the gold in a sport tailor-made for American athletes.

Flag football will debut at the 2028 Summer Games as a non-contact, fast-paced version of American football. The format features:

5-on-5 gameplay

A smaller field

No tackling — just flag pulls

High-octane passing and athleticism

With NFL athletes now eligible, you can expect highlight reels, viral moments, and a renewed push for flag football development worldwide.

The Global Impact

This decision does more than just strengthen Team USA. It adds legitimacy to flag football as a global sport. It also gives emerging football nations something to chase — even if catching up with an NFL-powered U.S. team just became a much taller order.

NFL executive Peter O’Reilly previously stated that the league would support players’ participation, but the unanimous vote now makes it policy.

The Bottom Line

The Olympics are getting an NFL injection.

With league owners voting unanimously, we’re one giant leap closer to seeing NFL stars in red, white, and blue, repping Team USA in front of the world in 2028.

Let the countdown to kickoff — and the gold medal hunt — begin.