NFL pushes back multiple Week 15 games due to COVID-19

COVID-19 is currently wreaking its havoc across the NFL and because of that, the league announced on Friday that multiple games have been pushed back.

As you can see below, the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns has been moved to Monday night, while the Seahawks vs. Rams and Washington Football Team vs. Eagles will be played on Tuesday night.

Here is a look at the full Week 15 NFL schedule for Saturday through Tuesday.

Updated week 15 NFL schedule: pic.twitter.com/arIrOhkCgW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021