NFL Quarter Century Team Includes One Detroit Lion

Only ONE Detroit Lion made ESPN’s NFL Quarter Century Team
ESPN just dropped its ultimate 53-man NFL roster celebrating the best players from the past 25 years — and Detroit Lions fans can proudly say they’re on the board. Analysts Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder crafted a Quarter Century Team that spans legends, dynasties, and generational talents. The big headline for Detroit: Calvin Johnson is the only Lion to crack the list.

Let’s break it down.

TL;DR: Only One Lion Makes the List

  • ESPN’s 53-man NFL Quarter Century Team highlights top players from 2000 to 2025
  • Calvin Johnson is the sole Detroit Lions representative on the roster
  • The rest of the team is stacked with all-time greats like Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, and Patrick Mahomes
  • No Lions coaches or additional players made the main roster or the practice squad
  • Johnson’s record-breaking career in Detroit earns him a rightful place among NFL royalty
Megatron Stands Alone for Detroit

Calvin Johnson is no stranger to elite company, but on this list, he’s flying solo as the only Detroit Lion included. Johnson, who played from 2007 to 2015, delivered a jaw-dropping career that peaked in 2012 when he set the NFL single-season receiving yards record with 1,964. Despite Detroit’s struggles during his tenure — including the infamous 0-16 season — Johnson thrived, routinely putting up massive numbers regardless of who was under center.

ESPN’s Seth Walder put it best:

“What’s most amazing about Johnson is what he did without Matthew Stafford as his QB… During Detroit’s infamous 0-16 season in 2008, Johnson managed 1,331 yards with Dan Orlovsky, Daunte Culpepper and Jon Kitna at quarterback.”

The Company He Keeps

The rest of the wide receiver group is a who’s-who of NFL legends:

  • Randy Moss
  • Julio Jones
  • Terrell Owens
  • Marvin Harrison
  • Justin Jefferson

Johnson holds his own among them, especially when it comes to peak dominance. His physicality, speed, and jaw-dropping catch radius made him virtually unguardable in his prime.

Other Lions greats — like Matthew Stafford — didn’t make the cut. The roster leaned heavily on advanced metrics like DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) and EPA (expected points added), rewarding both longevity and peak performance.

Who Built the Quarter Century Team?

The selection panel consisted of two respected football minds: Aaron Schatz, the creator of DVOA and founder of FTN Fantasy, and Seth Walder, ESPN’s analytics guru. Together, they created a 53-man roster (plus a 17-man practice squad) using modern statistical tools and historical impact to guide their decisions.

The team includes:

Quarterbacks (3)

  • Tom Brady
  • Peyton Manning
  • Patrick Mahomes

Running Backs (3)

  • Priest Holmes
  • Christian McCaffrey
  • Derrick Henry

Fullback (1)

  • Kyle Juszczyk

Wide Receivers (6)

  • Randy Moss
  • Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions)
  • Julio Jones
  • Terrell Owens
  • Marvin Harrison
  • Justin Jefferson

Tight Ends (3)

  • Rob Gronkowski
  • Travis Kelce
  • Tony Gonzalez

Offensive Line (9)

Left Tackles:

  • Joe Thomas
  • Trent Williams

Left Guards:

  • Alan Faneca
  • Steve Hutchinson

Center:

  • Jason Kelce

Right Guards:

  • Zack Martin
  • Marshal Yanda

Right Tackles:

  • Lane Johnson
  • Willie Anderson

Edge Rushers (4)

  • Demarcus Ware
  • Jared Allen
  • Myles Garrett
  • Julius Peppers

Defensive Tackles (3)

  • Aaron Donald
  • Calais Campbell
  • Chris Jones

Nose Tackle (1)

  • Vince Wilfork

Versatile DL (1)

  • J.J. Watt

Linebackers (5)

  • Ray Lewis
  • Bobby Wagner
  • Brian Urlacher
  • Lavonte David
  • Luke Kuechly

Cornerbacks (5)

  • Darrelle Revis
  • Champ Bailey
  • Ronde Barber
  • Richard Sherman
  • Patrick Peterson

Safeties (4)

  • Ed Reed
  • Troy Polamalu
  • Brian Dawkins
  • Earl Thomas III

Special Teams (5)

  • Kicker: Justin Tucker
  • Punter: Shane Lechler
  • Return Specialist: Devin Hester
  • Special Teamer: Matthew Slater
  • Long Snapper: Morgan Cox

Coaching Staff (4)

  • Head Coach: Bill Belichick
  • Offensive Coordinator: Kyle Shanahan
  • Defensive Coordinator: Wade Phillips
  • Special Teams Coordinator: Dave Toub
Calvin Johnson's Record-Breaking Career

The Bottom Line

While it’s a little disheartening that only one Detroit Lion made the cut, Calvin Johnson’s inclusion is a badge of honor for a player who carried an entire franchise on his shoulders for nearly a decade. The fact that he stood out despite team struggles speaks volumes about his individual greatness.

Detroit may not have been dominant over the past 25 years, but Megatron sure as hell was.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Picture of Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

