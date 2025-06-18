NFL Quarter Century Team Includes One Detroit Lion

ESPN just dropped its ultimate 53-man NFL roster celebrating the best players from the past 25 years — and Detroit Lions fans can proudly say they’re on the board. Analysts Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder crafted a Quarter Century Team that spans legends, dynasties, and generational talents. The big headline for Detroit: Calvin Johnson is the only Lion to crack the list.
Let’s break it down.
TL;DR: Only One Lion Makes the List
- ESPN’s 53-man NFL Quarter Century Team highlights top players from 2000 to 2025
- Calvin Johnson is the sole Detroit Lions representative on the roster
- The rest of the team is stacked with all-time greats like Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, and Patrick Mahomes
- No Lions coaches or additional players made the main roster or the practice squad
- Johnson’s record-breaking career in Detroit earns him a rightful place among NFL royalty
Megatron Stands Alone for Detroit
Calvin Johnson is no stranger to elite company, but on this list, he’s flying solo as the only Detroit Lion included. Johnson, who played from 2007 to 2015, delivered a jaw-dropping career that peaked in 2012 when he set the NFL single-season receiving yards record with 1,964. Despite Detroit’s struggles during his tenure — including the infamous 0-16 season — Johnson thrived, routinely putting up massive numbers regardless of who was under center.
ESPN’s Seth Walder put it best:
“What’s most amazing about Johnson is what he did without Matthew Stafford as his QB… During Detroit’s infamous 0-16 season in 2008, Johnson managed 1,331 yards with Dan Orlovsky, Daunte Culpepper and Jon Kitna at quarterback.”
The Company He Keeps
The rest of the wide receiver group is a who’s-who of NFL legends:
- Randy Moss
- Julio Jones
- Terrell Owens
- Marvin Harrison
- Justin Jefferson
Johnson holds his own among them, especially when it comes to peak dominance. His physicality, speed, and jaw-dropping catch radius made him virtually unguardable in his prime.
Other Lions greats — like Matthew Stafford — didn’t make the cut. The roster leaned heavily on advanced metrics like DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) and EPA (expected points added), rewarding both longevity and peak performance.
Who Built the Quarter Century Team?
The selection panel consisted of two respected football minds: Aaron Schatz, the creator of DVOA and founder of FTN Fantasy, and Seth Walder, ESPN’s analytics guru. Together, they created a 53-man roster (plus a 17-man practice squad) using modern statistical tools and historical impact to guide their decisions.
The team includes:
Quarterbacks (3)
- Tom Brady
- Peyton Manning
- Patrick Mahomes
Running Backs (3)
- Priest Holmes
- Christian McCaffrey
- Derrick Henry
Fullback (1)
- Kyle Juszczyk
Wide Receivers (6)
- Randy Moss
- Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions)
- Julio Jones
- Terrell Owens
- Marvin Harrison
- Justin Jefferson
Tight Ends (3)
- Rob Gronkowski
- Travis Kelce
- Tony Gonzalez
Offensive Line (9)
Left Tackles:
- Joe Thomas
- Trent Williams
Left Guards:
- Alan Faneca
- Steve Hutchinson
Center:
- Jason Kelce
Right Guards:
- Zack Martin
- Marshal Yanda
Right Tackles:
- Lane Johnson
- Willie Anderson
Edge Rushers (4)
- Demarcus Ware
- Jared Allen
- Myles Garrett
- Julius Peppers
Defensive Tackles (3)
- Aaron Donald
- Calais Campbell
- Chris Jones
Nose Tackle (1)
- Vince Wilfork
Versatile DL (1)
- J.J. Watt
Linebackers (5)
- Ray Lewis
- Bobby Wagner
- Brian Urlacher
- Lavonte David
- Luke Kuechly
Cornerbacks (5)
- Darrelle Revis
- Champ Bailey
- Ronde Barber
- Richard Sherman
- Patrick Peterson
Safeties (4)
- Ed Reed
- Troy Polamalu
- Brian Dawkins
- Earl Thomas III
Special Teams (5)
- Kicker: Justin Tucker
- Punter: Shane Lechler
- Return Specialist: Devin Hester
- Special Teamer: Matthew Slater
- Long Snapper: Morgan Cox
Coaching Staff (4)
- Head Coach: Bill Belichick
- Offensive Coordinator: Kyle Shanahan
- Defensive Coordinator: Wade Phillips
- Special Teams Coordinator: Dave Toub
The Bottom Line
While it’s a little disheartening that only one Detroit Lion made the cut, Calvin Johnson’s inclusion is a badge of honor for a player who carried an entire franchise on his shoulders for nearly a decade. The fact that he stood out despite team struggles speaks volumes about his individual greatness.
Detroit may not have been dominant over the past 25 years, but Megatron sure as hell was.