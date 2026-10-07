Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs caught a break from the NFL on Wednesday, although he isn’t getting completely off the hook.

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According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Gibbs’ $23,027 fine for illegal use of the helmet has been reduced to $18,422, per a league source. The discipline stems from Detroit’s Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) next to running backs coach Tashard Rice walk off the field after 32-26 loss to Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jahmyr Gibbs Fine Reduced on Appeal

The reduction saves Gibbs $4,605, or roughly 20% of the original fine. It does not erase the punishment, but the appeal resulted in a meaningful decrease.

Gibbs Turns to Week 5 at Arizona

Gibbs has since turned his attention back to football, emerging as one of the most productive weapons in Detroit’s offense through the opening month of the season. The Lions will need more of that production Sunday when they travel to Arizona for a Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals.

For Gibbs, at least one piece of unfinished business from Week 1 is now settled. The NFL still believes the play warranted a fine, just not the original $23,027 price tag.