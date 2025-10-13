The Real Reason Jared Goff’s Touchdown Didn’t Count on Sunday Night Football

What looked like a brilliant piece of Dan Campbell trickery turned into early frustration for the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, and now we know why.

On the Lions’ opening drive against the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Jared Goff appeared to cap off a nearly 10-minute march with a one-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-goal. The play featured a clever wrinkle: Goff lined up under center, then went in motion just before the snap as running back David Montgomery took a wildcat snap and threw back to Goff, who hauled in the pass behind a perfect block from Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Ford Field (and probably every Lions fan at home) erupted, until the officials threw a flag. The touchdown was wiped away for illegal motion, leaving fans confused and furious.

After the game, referee Craig Wrolstad explained exactly what went wrong. (H/T to Dave Birkett)

Despite this looking really cool, Terry McAulay explains why Jared Goff was lined up illegally and why this touchdown was taken off the board. pic.twitter.com/fXZ2I5xBFT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 13, 2025

What the Rule Says — and How Goff Broke It

In his postgame pool report, Wrolstad said the key issue was Goff’s movement before the snap.

“We had a quarterback go up to the line of scrimmage. He paused momentarily in the quarterback position, didn’t get under center, but he walked up and stopped like he was the quarterback,” Wrolstad said. “Then, he went in motion, and they threw the ball to him for a touchdown. If the quarterback assumes the quarterback position and then goes in motion, he has to then stop for a second before they snap the ball.”

That last part, the one-second pause, was the difference between a touchdown and a penalty.

Because Goff appeared to momentarily take a quarterback position before motioning out, he was required to come to a complete stop before the ball was snapped. Since he didn’t, the play was correctly flagged for illegal motion.

Why the Call Took So Long

The flag didn’t come immediately, and that delay sparked even more confusion on the broadcast. Wrolstad admitted it took some time for the officiating crew to piece everything together.

“It was determined after a lengthy discussion that he stopped at the quarterback position and then went in motion,” Wrolstad said. “When he does that, he has to stop when he goes in motion.”

He explained that officials were trying to confirm whether Goff had come to a stop in both instances — before and after assuming the quarterback position.

“There was a little bit of confusion in our discussion whether he had stopped initially or whether he had stopped at the end and what we were talking about,” Wrolstad said. “That’s why the flag came in so late.”

Would It Have Been Legal If Goff Was in Shotgun?

Interestingly, Wrolstad clarified that the result would’ve been different if Goff had been in shotgun instead of lining up as a traditional quarterback.

“If he doesn’t assume a quarterback position, then he would not have had to stop,” Wrolstad explained. “He could have gone in motion freely. This only applies to a quarterback who assumed a position as a quarterback.”

In short, if Goff had lined up as a receiver or started the play in shotgun, the touchdown likely would have stood.

Déjà Vu for Detroit

For Lions fans, the call felt eerily familiar. It brought back memories of the controversial two-point conversion against the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, when officials flagged a miscommunication about eligible receivers that cost Detroit a chance to win late.

Dan Campbell’s creative play-calling continues to keep defenses guessing, but this time, a technicality took away what could have been another highlight-reel moment.

Instead of going up 7-0, Detroit came away empty-handed, and the Chiefs seized early momentum.