NFL releases 2022 Divisional Round Playoff schedule

Five Wild Card games are now in the books and with one left (Rams vs. Cardinals), we now know three of the four Divisional Round matchups.

Just moments ago, the NFL released the 2022 Divisional Round Playoff schedule and as you can see, it will kick off on Saturday, Jan. 22 with the Tennessee Titans hosting the Cincinnati Bengals followed by the Green Bay Packers taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday’s will include the winner of the Rams vs. Cardinals against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers followed by the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is going to be fun!