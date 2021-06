Sharing is caring!

For those of you who have been patiently waiting for the full NFL preseason schedule to be released, your wait is over.

Just moments ago, the NFL released the schedule and as you can see, the Detroit Lions will play on the following dates/times.

8/13 (7:00 p.m.) vs. Buffalo Bills

8/21 (7:30 p.m.) at Pittsburgh Steelers

8/27 (7:00 p.m.) vs. Indianapolis