Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Detroit Lions

NFL Releases Detroit Lions Week 17 Clinching Scenarios

By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions continue their impressive season, they are now on the verge of clinching the NFC North division title and securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which would give them a lone first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The scenario for Detroit to clinch these milestones is simple: a win over the San Francisco 49ers coupled with a Minnesota Vikings loss. The Lions are currently 13-2 and face off against the 6-9 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 17. If they come out on top, and the Vikings lose, the Lions would officially seal the division and the NFC’s top spot.

This could be a monumental game for Detroit as they look to finish the regular season strong and enter the playoffs with the best possible positioning. Fans will be watching closely, hoping for a Lions victory and a Vikings loss to secure a dream path to the playoffs.

