NFL releases Divisional Round schedule for 2022 Playoffs

The Wild Card Round games are officially in the books and we now know the four matchups that will take place this coming weekend to determine which teams will meet in the Conference Championship games.

The NFL has released the Divisional Round schedule and as you can see, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Here is the full schedule.

Saturday

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans: 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers: 8:15 ET p.m. (FOX)

Sunday

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)