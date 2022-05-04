NFL releases full 2022 International Series schedule

During the 2022 NFL season, there will be five games that will be played internationally.

On Wednesday, the NFL released the full 2022 International Series schedule and as you can see, the first international game this season will take place on October 2 and it will feature the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.

Here is the full schedule:

London: Vikings-Saints (Oct. 2)

London: Giants-Packers (Oct. 9)

London: Broncos-Jaguars (Oct. 30)

Munich: Seahawks-Bucs (Nov. 13)

Mexico City: 49ers-Cardinals (Nov. 21)

Nation, which of these games are you most looking forward to watching?

