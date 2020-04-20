NFL releases list of prohibited apparel in Stay-at-Home-Draft

We’ve seen some flashy apparel for players being drafted into the NFL in year’s past, but thanks to the COVID-19 spread, this year’s festivities will be conducted in virtual format.

The NFL has released a memo for all draftees and staff for this year with a list of prohibited apparel. We won’t be seeing any personal statements from the NFL’s next generation of stars via their clothing!

Here’s the list of what is prohibited:

1. “Third-party logos other than those of NFL Official Licensed Partners; Nike, Adidas, UnderArmour, and New Era.”

2. “Disparaging depictions of the NFL, or any other third-party brands.”

3. “Non-NFL sports organizations or leagues.”

4. “Racial, religious, or ethnic slurs.”

5. “Explicit language.”

6. “Obscene, pornographic (or escort services), violent (including firearms or other weapons), or sexual imagery.”

7. “Libel or hate speech.”

8. “Political statements.”

9. “References to alcohol (including beer and wine), drugs (including cannabis), and/or gambling products (including poker).”

10. “Tobacco products (including e-cigarettes).”

11. “Reference to any illicit substances or activities.”

12. “Pharmaceuticals (including OTD products) including restorative and/or enhancement products.”

13. “Dietary and/or nutritional substances and products commonly referred to as ‘energy drinks.’”

14. “References to movies, video games, and other media that contains or promotes objectionable material or subject matter.”

15. “Derogatory statements regarding the NFL, its owners, employees, and/or NFL partners.”

Here is the full Draft schedule:

Thursday, April 23: Round 1 (8 p.m.)

Friday, April 24: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)

– – Quotes via Mike Florio of NBC Sports Link – –