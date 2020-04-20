45.9 F
Detroit
Monday, April 20, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

NFL releases list of prohibited apparel in Stay-at-Home-Draft

What do you make of this list?

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit
clear sky
45.9 ° F
48 °
42.8 °
39 %
2.5mph
1 %
Mon
52 °
Tue
52 °
Wed
48 °
Thu
50 °
Fri
55 °

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Pistons’ legend Isiah Thomas comments on Michael Jordan allegedly blocking him from Dream Team

Throughout Isiah Thomas' career, he accomplished just about everything, including winning Back-to-Back NBA Championships with the Detroit Pistons. But one...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Mock Draft: Double trade back lands Detroit Lions with 4 Top 40 picks

There has been plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions trading the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

The Detroit Lions No. 3 (maybe No. 2) tight end just became available

The 2020 NFL Draft is now less than a week away and the Detroit Lions have some holes on...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

We’ve seen some flashy apparel for players being drafted into the NFL in year’s past, but thanks to the COVID-19 spread, this year’s festivities will be conducted in virtual format.

http://gty.im/1145296258

The NFL has released a memo for all draftees and staff for this year with a list of prohibited apparel. We won’t be seeing any personal statements from the NFL’s next generation of stars via their clothing!

Here’s the list of what is prohibited:

1. “Third-party logos other than those of NFL Official Licensed Partners; Nike, Adidas, UnderArmour, and New Era.”

2. “Disparaging depictions of the NFL, or any other third-party brands.”

3. “Non-NFL sports organizations or leagues.”

4. “Racial, religious, or ethnic slurs.”

5. “Explicit language.”

6. “Obscene, pornographic (or escort services), violent (including firearms or other weapons), or sexual imagery.”

7. “Libel or hate speech.”

8. “Political statements.”

9. “References to alcohol (including beer and wine), drugs (including cannabis), and/or gambling products (including poker).”

10. “Tobacco products (including e-cigarettes).”

11. “Reference to any illicit substances or activities.”

12. “Pharmaceuticals (including OTD products) including restorative and/or enhancement products.”

13. “Dietary and/or nutritional substances and products commonly referred to as ‘energy drinks.’”

14. “References to movies, video games, and other media that contains or promotes objectionable material or subject matter.”

15. “Derogatory statements regarding the NFL, its owners, employees, and/or NFL partners.”

Here is the full Draft schedule:

Thursday, April 23: Round 1 (8 p.m.)
Friday, April 24: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)
Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)

– – Quotes via Mike Florio of NBC Sports Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceMike Florio
ViaNBC Sports
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleReport: NCAA has contingency plan to begin 2020 football season…in 2021
Next articleOn This Date: Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom plays final NHL game (VIDEO)

Comments

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Can 2020 NFL Draft be hacked? Expert weighs in

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 NFL Draft will be done virtually in order to protect players and personnel. Videoconferencing giant Zoom has...
Read more

Did Bob Quinn just float a warning signal to Detroit Lions fans?

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Prior to the past week or so, the big NFL Draft question was, which team will the Detroit Lions trade the No. 3 to? Now,...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions may take DT Derrick Brown over CB Jeffrey Okudah

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Many believe that if Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn had his way that he would trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL...
Read more

Las Vegas hints at what Detroit Lions will do with No. 3 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
What will the Detroit Lions do with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft? That has been the biggest question for the past...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.