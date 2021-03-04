NFL releases salary cap carryover figures for 2021

by

The NFL recently announced the salary cap floor, which is set at $180 million. And now, the finalized/adjustment carryover figures for next season have been released.

The Lions will have $15,227427 to spend this season due to carry over from unused cap space in 2020. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns will have a whopping $29,409,691.

Under CBA rules implemented in 2011, teams are allowed to carry unused cap space into the following season.

GM Brad Holmes has already saved approximately $6.1 million by making the decision to part ways with veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant.

