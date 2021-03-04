NFL releases salary cap carryover figures for 2021

Sharing is caring!

The NFL recently announced the salary cap floor, which is set at $180 million. And now, the finalized/adjustment carryover figures for next season have been released.

The Lions will have $15,227427 to spend this season due to carry over from unused cap space in 2020. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns will have a whopping $29,409,691.

The NFL has finalized its club adjustments/carryover for the 2021 league year. The amount for each team is added to league wide salary cap and serves as each team's adjusted cap #. E.g.: if the cap is set at $180M, the Browns will have a league-high adjusted cap of $209,409,691. pic.twitter.com/m7Shr9eX01 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2021

Under CBA rules implemented in 2011, teams are allowed to carry unused cap space into the following season.

GM Brad Holmes has already saved approximately $6.1 million by making the decision to part ways with veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant.