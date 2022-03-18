in NFL

NFL releases statement following breaking news regarding Deshaun Watson

UPDATE:

The NFL just released the following statement in regards to Deshaun Watson.

FROM EARLIER:

The full trade terms have been released and the Houston Texans are trading QB Deshaun Watson and a 5th-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for three first-round picks, a 3rd-round pick, and a 4th-round pick.

INITIAL REPORT:

