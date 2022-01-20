in NFL

NFL releases Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer and it is perfection [Video]

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime performers have already been announced and on Thursday, the NFL dropped “the most epic, star-studded Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime trailer.

Directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray, “The Call” features Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for an epic Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer.

Scored by Adam Blackstone, “The Call” features a musical compilation of iconic tracks “Rap God,” “The Next Episode,” “Family Affair,” “HUMBLE.,” “Still D.R.E.,” and “California Love.”

LET’S GO!!!

What do you think?

