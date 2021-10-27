NFL releases video showing Matthew Stafford telling Lions players that he is pulling for them

by

During Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford took some time to talk to his former teammates, and thanks to the NFL, we know what he said.

Watch as Stafford talks to some of the Lions’ defenders, including Will Harris and tells them that he is pulling for them.

“I’m pulling for you guys, big time,” Stafford said.

This is pretty awesome

