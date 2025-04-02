NFL Replaces ‘Chain Gain’ for 2025 Season

Rest in Peace, Chain Gang!

If you’ve ever sat on the edge of your seat during a tight fourth down while the chain crew trotted onto the field to measure — then this news might surprise you.

Starting in 2025, the NFL is officially phasing out the traditional ‘chain gang’ as the primary method for measuring first downs. That’s right — those orange poles connected by a 10-yard chain, a staple of the game for generations, will be taking a backseat to Sony’s high-tech Hawk-Eye system.

NFL Chain Gang

Out with the Chains, In with the Cameras

The decision was announced at the league’s annual winter meetings. The new Hawk-Eye technology has already been tested behind the scenes, and according to the league, it passed with flying colors. The system will use six ultra high-resolution 8K cameras in every stadium — including international venues — to track the ball and line to gain with pinpoint accuracy. The data will be monitored in real-time by officials at the NFL’s Central Officiating Center in New York.

“The NFL and Sony are integrating world-class on-field officiating with state-of-the-art technology to advance football excellence,” said Troy Vincent, executive VP of football operations. “Combining the art of officiating with Sony’s trusted Hawk-Eye system is a healthy recipe for success.”

The Hawk-Eye system will essentially act as a virtual chain crew, providing faster, more consistent measurements without the margin for human error.

The Chain Gang Isn’t Fully Benched

Don’t worry — the chain gang isn’t being kicked off the field entirely. A secondary chain crew will still be present during games, just in case the new system experiences any hiccups or malfunctions. Think of them as the old reliable backup quarterback — not the starter anymore, but still valuable in a pinch.

“We’re incredibly excited to extend our partnership with the NFL,” said Rufus Hack, CEO of Hawk-Eye. “Our ultimate ambition is to make sports fairer, safer and more engaging.”

The Big Picture

While some fans may miss the drama of a chain measurement on national TV, most will welcome the faster pace and increased accuracy that comes with technology.

One thing’s for sure: in 2025, “by the nose of the football” might be decided by a few pixels — not a guy in stripes holding a stick.

