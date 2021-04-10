NFL reporter fired for comparing women suing Deshaun Watson to terrorists

Sharing is caring!

According to multiple reports, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson has been fired by the Houston Chronicle for comments he made regarding the women who are suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

From Pro Football Talk:

Wilson, in an interview that remains available online, called the lawsuits against Watson a “money grab” and “ambulance chasing.” Wilson also used an unfortunate, inaccurate, and ill-advised term while clumsily attempting to explain Watson’s approach to the efforts to resolve the claims before the first lawsuit was filed.

“In his case, you know, it’s kind of like you don’t, you know, you don’t negotiate with terrorists,” Wilson said, attempting to explain the notion that players with impeccable reputations are more likely to pay to make allegations like this go away. “You know, people are demanding money, they’re asking for money. The — it kept escalating, it kept going up and up and up. And you start talking about more and more funds, I’m not gonna say how much it got to. But my understanding is, you know, that there was an admission that, it was, you know, something, you know, just that this was, you know, just a money grab.”

This is a great example of why you have to be very careful about what you say or post on social media.