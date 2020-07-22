NFL to require any fans in attendance to wear face masks

The NFL has confirmed what many have suspected – if fans are going to be in attendance at stadiums this season, they’ll be required to be wearing a face mask in order to do so.





The mandate from the NFL will be enforced regardless of local jurisdiction. Each NFL team will be allowed to set their own attendance number guidelines with the help and guidance of local health and government officials.

NFL teams are still tentatively scheduled to start training camp on time, and there have been plenty of safety protocols put into place in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, all preseason games have been cancelled.