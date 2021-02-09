NFL reveals logo for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles

Sharing is caring!

Super Bowl LV is in the books as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-9.

Now, it is time to begin looking forward to the 2021 season and eventually, Super Bowl LVI which will take place in Los Angeles, California.

On Tuesday, the NFL released their logo for Super Bowl LVI and as you can see, it definitely has an L.A. feel to it.

Nation, which teams do you think will meet in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI?