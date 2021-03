Sharing is caring!

The NFL has released the salary cap for the 2021 season and according to multiple reports, it will be set at 182.5 million.

The league has previously announced that the salary cap floor would be set at $180 million.

$182.5 million is down $16 million from $198.5 million in 2020.

Teams are now being informed: The cap is $182.5M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2021