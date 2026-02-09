With the dust just starting to settle after Super Bowl LX, the NFL has already started turning its attention to the next season’s spotlight — Super Bowl LXI, scheduled for February 14, 2027.

The league recently unveiled the official Super Bowl LXI logo, marking the first step in the marketing rollout for the championship game that will cap the 2026 NFL season. The matchup will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the iconic venue that previously hosted Super Bowl LVI in 2022 and continues Los Angeles’ longstanding role as a marquee host city.

Bold Design Reflects Host City Vibe

The new LXI logo blends vibrant visual elements meant to evoke the coastal energy and cultural flair of Southern California, a fitting backdrop for a global sporting event. The design features rich hues with wave-like shapes and sunset-inspired tones, symbolizing Los Angeles’ natural landscape and its lifestyle that bridges beach, city, and entertainment worlds.

While the NFL’s branding team hasn’t officially tied the artwork to specific team speculation, fans are already drawing connections from the logo’s colors, part of a long-running internet phenomenon in which supporters try to predict future Super Bowl participants based on logo details.

A New Era of Broadcasting

In addition to the logo release, broadcasting plans for Super Bowl LXI have also drawn attention. The game is set to be televised in an unprecedented collaboration between ESPN and ABC, marking ESPN’s first time airing a Super Bowl and the first ABC broadcast of the game in over two decades.

This partnership expands the game’s reach and underscores the NFL’s commitment to bringing its biggest event to broader audiences.

Location and Legacy

Super Bowl LXI will mark the second Super Bowl played at SoFi Stadium in five years and the ninth overall in the greater Los Angeles area. The venue has quickly become a favorite on the Super Bowl rotation, thanks to its world-class facilities and location in one of the world’s most vibrant cities.

As the countdown to February 2027 continues, fans can expect more visuals, promotional materials, and themed experiences tied to this vibrant new logo — a symbol of what promises to be another unforgettable NFL season.