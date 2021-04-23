NFL reveals who will announce Detroit Lions Night 2 picks

Sharing is caring!

One week from yesterday, the 2021 NFL Draft will begin and there is sure to be quite a bit of excitement around these parts as our Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 7 overall pick in the opening round, which will be held on Thursday, April 29.

The opening round picks, of course, will be announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and on Friday morning, the NFL revealed who will announce the picks for Night 2.

As you can see below, Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow will be announcing the team’s picks next Friday.

Here is the full list of current players and Legends who will be announcing the Night 2 picks for their respective teams.