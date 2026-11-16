The NFL has weighed in on Aidan Hutchinson’s controversial tackle of Drake Maye, and the league’s explanation should put one particular debate to rest. Despite the New England Patriots quarterback suffering a significant ankle injury on the play, the Detroit Lions defensive end did not commit an illegal hip-drop tackle.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, NFL officiating rules analyst Walt Anderson confirmed through a league spokesman, in a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, that Hutchinson’s sack did not meet the requirements for a prohibited hip-drop tackle. The explanation supports the decision by officials not to throw a penalty flag during Sunday’s 35-10 Lions victory in Munich, Germany.

And the reason comes down to two specific movements that Hutchinson did not make.

NFL Explains Why Aidan Hutchinson’s Tackle Was Legal

The controversial play occurred with 9:28 remaining in the first quarter, when Hutchinson brought Maye down from behind on third down. Hutchinson’s right arm reached around the quarterback’s shoulder pad, and the Lions defender landed on Maye’s lower leg as both players went to the ground.

Na mesma jogada Aidan Hutchinson rompeu o LCA e o Drake Maye, ao que tudo indica, quebrou o tornozelo



Inacreditável pic.twitter.com/jgTcYQq1YD — Gabriel Martins (@caradossports) November 16, 2026

Because Maye suffered an ankle injury, questions quickly surfaced about whether Hutchinson had used an illegal hip-drop tackle. However, the NFL’s explanation makes it clear that the injury itself does not determine whether a penalty occurred.

Under the NFL’s official hip-drop tackle rule, the prohibited technique involves a defender grabbing or wrapping the ball carrier, unweighting himself by swiveling and dropping his hips or lower body, and landing on or trapping the opponent’s legs.

According to Anderson, Hutchinson did not swivel or unweight himself while bringing Maye to the ground. Those missing elements were the key reasons the tackle did not qualify as an illegal hip-drop.

FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira reached the same conclusion on the broadcast, saying the tackle was not a hip-drop. Pereira described the play as “more of a horse collar-type pulled down from behind,” while adding that it was “certainly not a horse collar penalty.”

In other words, the play was unfortunate, but it was not a penalty under the league’s interpretation of its rules.

NFL’s Explanation Supports Mike Vrabel’s Initial Reaction

The league’s explanation also backs up comments made by Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who previously defended Hutchinson’s tackle.

Following Sunday’s game, Vrabel said he did not believe Hutchinson intentionally injured Maye. He also indicated during a Monday appearance on The Greg Hill Show that he did not consider the play an illegal hip-drop tackle.

That position now has support from the NFL’s own officiating analysis, which is significant given the attention surrounding the incident.

What the NFL’s Tackle Ruling Does Not Change

Unfortunately, the play left both teams dealing with major injuries. Maye suffered an ankle injury during the sack, while Hutchinson tore his right ACL after landing awkwardly during his subsequent celebration.

The Lions have already received troubling news about Hutchinson’s knee, with initial reports indicating his season is over and additional damage is possible.

For Hutchinson, the NFL’s explanation provides clarity about the tackle itself, even though it does nothing to change the devastating outcome for either player.

The sack was legal, according to the league’s officiating interpretation. Unfortunately, the injuries were very real.